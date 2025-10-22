News releases
May 11, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for Veteran housing in America.
April 28, 2021
The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the American Legion – Department of New Jersey are leading an effort to end Veteran suicide. – Keep Our Veterans Alive (KOVA).
April 7, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a two COVID-19 vaccination events for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers this weekend at its community based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Dover and Georgetown.
April 5, 2021
The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.
March 25, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.
March 17, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all Veterans enrolled in VA health care regardless of age.
March 16, 2021
VISN4 2020 Annual Report
March 11, 2021
Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover.
March 9, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.
March 4, 2021
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine beginning this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.