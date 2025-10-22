Skip to Content

News releases

  • May 11, 2021

    The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for Veteran housing in America.

  • April 28, 2021

    The Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the American Legion – Department of New Jersey are leading an effort to end Veteran suicide. – Keep Our Veterans Alive (KOVA).

  • April 7, 2021

    Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to hold a two COVID-19 vaccination events for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers this weekend at its community based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Dover and Georgetown.

  • April 5, 2021

    The Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans and their spouses and caregivers Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the clinic location at 1909 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225.

  • March 25, 2021

    Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care March 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the medical center in Wilmington.

  • March 17, 2021

    Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include all Veterans enrolled in VA health care regardless of age.

  • March 16, 2021

    VISN4 2020 Annual Report

  • March 11, 2021

    Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce the opening of our new Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Dover.

  • March 9, 2021

    Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced today that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from Veterans and the communities VA serves.

  • March 4, 2021

    Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine beginning this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.