News releases
February 27, 2020
We are pleased to share the 2019 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
October 3, 2019
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reminds Veterans nationwide that VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and Grant and Per Diem (GPD) provide housing and other services for Veterans experiencing domestic violence and intimate partner violence.
September 6, 2019
Wilmington, Del. — In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, Wilmington VA Medical Center is bringing awareness to its #BeThere campaign.
July 15, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced a new urgent care benefit under the newly implemented MISSION Act, for eligible Veterans.
June 22, 2019
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the South Jersey Vet Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its new location at 2900 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.
June 14, 2019
Today, the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced that its nursing home received 5-stars as part of its annual performance rating.
May 23, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is set to launch its new and improved community care program on June 6.
May 18, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — Three law enforcement officers with Wilmington VA Medical Center are national police officers of the year for 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced. The VA officers will receive national recognition at an awards banquet this month.
May 7, 2019
DOVER, Del. — On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Wilmington VA Medical Center will hold a resource fair and town hall at American Legion Post 2 in Dover.