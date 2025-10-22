Skip to Content

News releases

  • May 18, 2019

    WILMINGTON, Del. — Three law enforcement officers with Wilmington VA Medical Center are national police officers of the year for 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced. The VA officers will receive national recognition at an awards banquet this month.

  • May 7, 2019

    DOVER, Del. — On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Wilmington VA Medical Center will hold a resource fair and town hall at American Legion Post 2 in Dover.

  • May 2, 2019

    WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will relocate its Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

  • February 19, 2019

    We are pleased to share the 2018 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.

  • December 21, 2018

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic. The clinic will move to the Cape May County Rio Mall on U.S. 9 in Rio Grande, New Jersey.

  • April 16, 2018

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Wilmington Medical Center is pleased to announced it has awarded two nursing home contracts in New Jersey’s Atlantic County.