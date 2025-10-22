News releases
May 18, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — Three law enforcement officers with Wilmington VA Medical Center are national police officers of the year for 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced. The VA officers will receive national recognition at an awards banquet this month.
May 7, 2019
DOVER, Del. — On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Wilmington VA Medical Center will hold a resource fair and town hall at American Legion Post 2 in Dover.
May 2, 2019
WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will relocate its Kent County Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
February 19, 2019
We are pleased to share the 2018 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
December 21, 2018
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the new location for the Cape May VA Outpatient Clinic. The clinic will move to the Cape May County Rio Mall on U.S. 9 in Rio Grande, New Jersey.
April 16, 2018
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Wilmington Medical Center is pleased to announced it has awarded two nursing home contracts in New Jersey’s Atlantic County.