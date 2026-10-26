News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
December 21, 2020
Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 22 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
August 20, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will award 425 grants to community organizations across the country totaling approximately $279 million under the Grant Per Diem (GPD) program.
August 13, 2020
In order to provide America’s Veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will be participating in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit Monday, August 31 – Friday, September 4.
July 8, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1,000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.
May 18, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be deploying 50 VA nurses from around the country to support five New Jersey nursing homes battling COVID-19.
May 5, 2020
Jeffery Steidler, Chief of Police for Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, received the Police Chief of the Year Award from the U.S. VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement.
April 29, 2020
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, the Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center is committed to providing timely high-quality mental health care while keeping Veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
February 27, 2020
We are pleased to share the 2019 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
February 27, 2020
We are pleased to share the 2019 annual report for VA Healthcare-VISN 4. In this report, you can read about a few of our many accomplishments during the past year and what we have been doing to provide excellent care for Veterans.
October 3, 2019
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reminds Veterans nationwide that VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and Grant and Per Diem (GPD) provide housing and other services for Veterans experiencing domestic violence and intimate partner violence.