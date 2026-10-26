News releases
For more information about Wilmington health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 302-994-2511, ext. 35389. You can also visit us online, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
May 23, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that its disability benefits compensation claims backlog is under 200,000 for the first time since March 5, 2023.
May 21, 2025
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the availability of approximately $52.5 million in grants for community-based organizations that provide suicide prevention or emergency clinical services to Veterans at risk of suicide.
May 20, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs will host Memorial Day ceremonies this weekend at more than 130 VA national cemeteries across the country, with 100,000 total expected attendees.
May 19, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced changes that will make it easier for VA-enrolled Veterans to access health care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
May 12, 2025
After President Trump signed an executive order to provide better care to Veterans, improve accountability for such care, and establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for homeless Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins released the following statement:
May 7, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has expanded its Veterans Legacy Memorial website to add 210,000 additional pages for American Veterans interred and honored in cemeteries and memorials managed by the American Battle Monuments Commission overseas
May 6, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a three-pronged approach to eliminate barriers and streamline the process for how eligible survivors and dependents of deceased Veterans and servicemembers apply for and receive VA benefits and services.
May 3, 2025
Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence will visit the Wilmington VA Medical Center for its 75th Anniversary Celebration.
May 1, 2025
Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration is joining forces with non-profit organizations Carry The Load, Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans to pay homage to Veterans interred in VA National Cemeteries through a series of events, volunteer opportunities and shared stories.
April 29, 2025
Today marks 100 days of the second Trump Administration. During this time, VA has launched a host of major reforms to refocus the department on its core mission: providing the best possible care and services to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.