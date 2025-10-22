News releases
July 18, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced plans to start transitioning Veterans, over the next year, to a more modern, streamlined online login process to access benefit and health care services.
July 17, 2024
Today, Margaret “Meg” Kabat was sworn in as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ chief of staff.
July 16, 2024
Since 988 launch, the Veterans Crisis Line has had a 22.7% increase in calls, with more than two million calls, texts, and chats answered in last two years.
June 24, 2024
Wilmington VA recently expanded services of their outpatient dialysis suite.
June 14, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is including three new cancer types in the list of presumed service-connected disabilities due to military environmental exposure under the PACT Act.
June 13, 2024
Today, on Women Veterans Recognition Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that more than 53,000 women Veterans enrolled in VA health care between May 2023 and May 2024, marking a 20% increase over the previous year and the largest enrollment year for women Veterans on record.
June 12, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that eligible Veterans, active-duty Service members, and surviving spouses who use the VA-guaranteed home loan benefit can pay for certain real estate buyer-broker fees when purchasing a home.
May 29, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Veterans no longer need to pay copays for their first three outpatient mental health care and substance use disorder visits of each calendar year through 2027
May 28, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Veteran trust in VA has reached an all-time high of 80.4% — up from 55% when the survey began in 2016.
May 28, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced improved wait times for new patient appointments in primary care and mental health care across the VA health care system.