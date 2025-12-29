PRESS RELEASE

December 29, 2025

Wilmington, DE - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding services in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

On December 22, 2025, Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Atlantic County VA Clinic relocated from Northfield to a state-of-the-art facility in nearby Linwood. At over 20,000 square feet, the new clinic is more than double the size of the previous location.

“Our goal is to provide more services to our growing Veteran population in South Jersey,” said VA Wilmington Interim Director Kim Butler. “This expansion allows us to increase existing services and accommodate the pending addition of new services such as x-ray, CT scan, and physical therapy.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, January 5, at 1:00pm. Veterans are encouraged to attend and participate in a claims clinic that day from 12:00pm –3:00pm offering services for veterans and surviving spouses and enrollment in VA healthcare.

“We’re excited to open this beautiful clinic for our South Jersey Veterans,” said Butler. “We couldn’t have done it without the ongoing support of the community, veteran service organizations, and local officials.”

Wilmington VA currently provides health care services to approximately 51,000 veterans at its main campus and five VA clinics in Delaware and South Jersey. The Atlantic County VA Clinic is now located at 1201 New Rd., Suite 120, Linwood, NJ 08221.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care can visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ or visit your nearest VA medical center or clinic enrollment office.

More Information: For more information, please visit www.wilmington.va.gov.