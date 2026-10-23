U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Leroy James Quinn Posthumously to be Named Wilmington Wall of Honor Recipient for 2026

PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center will be hosting a Wall of Honor ceremony Oct. 29, 2026, at the Wilmington VA Medical Center ground floor at 1:00 p.m. The Wall of Honor recognizes a deceased Veteran who made a significant contribution in their community or during their military service.

This year’s recipient is U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Cpl. Robert Leroy James Quinn (Ret.). The Wall of Honor recipient’s friends and family will be invited to attend the ceremony to share their late Veteran’s story.

The Wall of Honor will be a designated place for nominated Veterans in the Wilmington VA Medical Center that features distinguished Veterans who lived or were born in the Wilmington VA catchment area and have received or were eligible for VA health care. He or she may also be a recipient of the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross, Air Force Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Service, or Lifetime Achievements to include – personal, military, or civic duty.

Quinn was born March 25, 1924, in Reading, Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the Marine Corps on Dec. 4, 1942. He served in the Second Marine Division during World War II and received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during combat on Saipan in the Mariana Islands on June 15, 1944.

The Battle of Saipan resulted in heavy casualties, with more than 1,100 Marines killed and 2,300 wounded in the opening days of the invasion. Nearly 90 percent of the Veterans in Quinn’s division were killed or wounded.

He also fought in the Battle of Tarawa from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 1943, described by some as one of the most challenging engagements of the Pacific campaign.

Quinn was honorably discharged on Sept. 12, 1945, but his commitment to serving others continued long after his military career through his civilian career in helping others.

“The Wall of Honor ensures that the courage and compassion of Veterans like Mr. Quinn are never forgotten,” said the Wilmington VA interim director, Jeffrey Beiler II. “Mr. Quinn chose Wilmington VA for his healthcare; we were honored to have served him and preserve his story on the Wilmington VA Wall of Honor.”

Quinn was the oldest living member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Atterbury Post 3420. He died March 10, 2025, just 15 days before his one hundred first birthday.

If you are interested in nominating a Veteran at any of our VA clinic locations in Delaware or southern New Jersey, please email the completed application to pao.wilmington@va.gov.

What:

Wilmington VA Medical Center Wall of Honor Ceremony

When:

October 29, 2026, 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where:

Ground Floor, Medal of Honor Hallway

Wilmington VA Medical Center

1601 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19805

RSVP:

Questions can be directed to pao.wilmington@va.gov or .