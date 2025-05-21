VA announces $52 million in available suicide prevention grant funds

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2025

Wilmington , DE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the availability of approximately $52.5 million in grants for community-based organizations that provide suicide prevention or emergency clinical services to Veterans at risk of suicide.

Grant applications are due by 4:59 p.m. ET, July 18, and VA will choose awardees by Sept. 30. Organizations can apply for grants worth up to $750,000 and may apply to renew awards from year to year throughout the length of the program. Info on how to apply is available at the Federal Register.

The grants will be awarded through VA’s Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which was established as part of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019. In alignment with VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, which was developed during the first Trump Administration, Fox Grants foster a public-health approach to suicide prevention that blends community-based efforts with evidence-based clinical strategies.

“Reducing Veteran suicide starts with reaching Veterans when and how it’s most convenient for them. One of the best ways to accomplish this mission is by working with community-based organizations,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We look forward to ensuring these funds are put to use helping Veterans in need across the nation.”

Since its launch in 2022, the Fox grant program has awarded $157.5 million to 95 organizations across 43 states, U.S. territories and tribal lands.

For more information on the grant program and application process, visit MentalHealth.VA.gov/ssgfox-grants.