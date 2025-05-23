Backlog is down 25% under second Trump Administration

PRESS RELEASE

May 23, 2025

wilmington , DE — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that its disability benefits compensation claims backlog is under 200,000 for the first time since March 5, 2023.

A VA claim is considered backlogged once it has been pending for more than 125 days. Since President Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20, the backlog has dropped from 264,717 to 198,378, a 25% reduction.

The backlog reduction VA announced today was made possible through a series of record-breaking production milestones, including:

Processing a million disability claims during a fiscal year faster than ever before.

The highest monthly production rate in VA history in April, with 256,178 claims processed.

The highest daily production rate in VA history May 20, with over 15,000 claims processed.

“Under President Trump, VA’s claims processing productivity is the highest it has ever been, and we will continue working overtime on behalf of Veterans until the backlog is at record lows,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve timely and accurate claims decisions, and that is exactly what we will deliver.”

Backlog Background Info