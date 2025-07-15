VA announces expanded burial benefits

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2025

Wilmington, DE - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has temporarily expanded burial benefits for certain Veterans, per the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act.

The new law specifies eligible Veterans are those who are discharged from VA-provided medical or nursing care to receive VA-provided hospice care at their home and who pass away between July 1, 2025, and Oct. 1, 2026.

Previously, Veterans who died at home under VA hospice care after discharge from VA-provided medical or nursing care were not always eligible for a full VA burial allowance. The Dole Act addresses that gap.

“VA is working hard to fully implement the many provisions of the Dole Act,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We’re excited to offer this expanded benefit, which better supports Veterans who choose to spend their final days at home, surrounded by their loved ones.”

Families and caregivers of Veterans receiving hospice care at home following discharge from VA-provided medical or nursing care are encouraged to contact their local VA for information about eligibility and how to apply for burial benefits. Visit VA burial benefits or call 800-827-1000 for more information and see here for details on the legislative language authorizing this change.