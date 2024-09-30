VA awards $4.3M in cooperative agreements to states, territories to help understand and prevent Veteran suicide

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2024

Wilmington , DE — Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will award more than $4.3 million in cooperative agreements to states and territories to help fund and provide technical assistance to suicide mortality review committees.

This fiscal year’s cooperative agreements will support 10 states and two territories in establishing local understanding of Veteran suicide, identifying populations or locations of special concern, and informing data-informed suicide prevention strategies for Veterans. These awards advance VA’s National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to reduce military and Veteran suicide, and the newly published National Strategy for Suicide Prevention Federal Action Plan.

“It is our responsibility to be at the forefront of researching the drivers of Veteran suicide, all with the goal of ensuring no Veteran is lost to suicide,” said Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. “We are working with our intergovernmental partners to establish suicide mortality review committees, which will tailor our efforts to the unique and diverse needs of all Veterans.”

These agreements help advance President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the nation and are part of VA’s broader efforts to prevent Veteran suicide, and contribute to the objectives of the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families — an effort between VA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to create enhanced suicide prevention action plans across 50 states and five U.S. territories. This month, VA awarded another $52.5 million in grants to community organizations implementing tailored suicide prevention programs and services for Veterans and their families. VA has also launched a new webpage with resources for suicide loss survivors. VA intends to award up to an additional $10 million through the Suicide Mortality Review Cooperative Agreements program in FY 2025. Learn more about the program and the Governor’s Challenge.