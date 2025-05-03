VA Deputy Secretary Lawrence to attend Wilmington VA Medical Center’s 75th Anniversary Celebration
PRESS RELEASE
May 3, 2025
Wilmington , DE — Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence will visit the Wilmington VA Medical Center for its 75th Anniversary Celebration.
There, he will visit with leadership, Veterans and community members while enjoying the day’s festivities. April 2, 2025, marked the day when VA opened the 336-bed hospital in 1950. As a part of this recognition, we will host a free community event on Sat. May 3, at 10 a.m. Visit: VA Marks 100 days of putting Veterans first.
This free event is open to the public and will have carnival style games, New Castle County Mounted patrol Clydesdale horses, Paws for People, car show, lunch, tours of the medical center and a claims clinic and eligibility station for Veterans looking to file a claim or enroll in VA health care. VA will have suicide prevention, homeless program, whole health, women’s health, nutrition, Vet Center and many veteran service organization resource tables.
Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer
