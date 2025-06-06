VA health and benefits app reaches 3M downloads
June 6, 2025
Wilmington , DE — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that its Health and Benefits mobile app has achieved more than 3 million downloads since its launch in 2021.
The app, which has 1.4 million active users, provides Veterans access to a variety of VA health care and benefits information directly from their mobile phones, enabling users to:
- Refill and track VA prescriptions.
- Review appointments.
- Review claims and appeals status.
- Submit evidence for claims and appeals.
- Review VA payment and direct deposit information.
- Locate the closest VA facilities.
- Access the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Show proof of Veteran status.
“VA’s Health and Benefits app gives Veterans fast and convenient access to a host of important information, from appointments to prescriptions and benefits,” said VA Acting Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Acting Chief Information Officer Eddie Pool. “We encourage all VA-enrolled Veterans to stay connected and informed by downloading the app.”
