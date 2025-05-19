PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Wilmington , DE — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced changes that will make it easier for VA-enrolled Veterans to access health care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

Since 2019, the MISSION Act has enabled VA-enrolled Veterans to access health care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense when it is in their best medical interest. These decisions have been made jointly by Veterans and their referring clinicians but were not considered final until they were reviewed by a second VA doctor.

Effective immediately, VA will implement language in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act that removes this extra review step. The change will give eligible Veterans faster access to community care.

“Under President Trump, VA is providing Veterans with more health care choices than ever before,” aid VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Now, we’re making it even easier for Veterans to get their health care when and where its most convenient for them. We are putting Veterans first at the department, and that means placing a premium on customer service and convenience. This important change will help us do just that.”

Background

Since 2019, the MISSION Act has given eligible Veterans the option of seeking community care outside VA when they meet any one of six conditions:

When it is in the best medical interest of the Veteran.

The care required is not available at a VA medical facility.

The Veteran lives in a state or territory that does not have a full-service VA facility

VA cannot meet wait time or distance standards: VA cannot offer an appointment within 20 days for primary care, mental health or non-institutional extended care, or within 28 days for specialty care. It takes more than a 30-minute drive to reach primary or mental health care, or a 60-minute drive for specialty care.

VA service does not meet certain quality standards.

The Veteran meets the grandfathered distance and location provisions of the former Veterans Choice Program.

The new, streamlined process for determining best medical interest will be backed by training for Veterans Health Administration employees to ensure compliance with the Elizabeth Dole Act.