VA marks 100 days of putting Veterans first
PRESS RELEASE
April 29, 2025
Wilmington , DE — Today marks 100 days of the second Trump Administration. During this time, VA has launched a host of major reforms to refocus the department on its core mission: providing the best possible care and services to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.
Secretary Collins discussed the historic progress VA has made in a new video on X and in this op-ed.
As Secretary Collins said, “One hundred days into the second Trump administration, and VA is no longer content with poor results. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have already stripped away many of the costly distractions that were coming between VA beneficiaries and the benefits they have earned. And we’re looking to make even more historic reforms to better serve our Veterans.”
VA’s accomplishments during the first 100 days include:
- Providing Veterans the health care choices they were promised under the MISSION Act
- Opening six new health care clinics around the nation
- Taking thousands of employees off of remote work and bringing them back to the office, where they can work as a team to better serve Veterans
- Phasing out treatment for gender dysphoria and directing all savings to helping paralyzed Veterans and amputees
- Processing record numbers of disability claims
- Accelerating the deployment of VA’s electronic health record system after the program was nearly dormant for almost two years under the Biden Administration
- Ended DEI at the department, stopping more than $14 million in wasteful DEI spending
- Redirecting hundreds of millions of dollars from non-mission-critical efforts to health care, benefits and services that directly support VA beneficiaries
Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: