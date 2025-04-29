VA marks 100 days of putting Veterans first

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2025

Wilmington , DE — Today marks 100 days of the second Trump Administration. During this time, VA has launched a host of major reforms to refocus the department on its core mission: providing the best possible care and services to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors.

Secretary Collins discussed the historic progress VA has made in a new video on X and in this op-ed.

Watch the video here.

Read the op-ed here.

As Secretary Collins said, “One hundred days into the second Trump administration, and VA is no longer content with poor results. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have already stripped away many of the costly distractions that were coming between VA beneficiaries and the benefits they have earned. And we’re looking to make even more historic reforms to better serve our Veterans.”

VA’s accomplishments during the first 100 days include: