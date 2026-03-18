VA Secretary Doug Collins visits the Wilmington VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

February 2, 2026

Wilmington, DE - U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins visited the Wilmington VA Medical Center Feb. 2 to meet with staff and Veterans and tour the facility as part of his commitment to improving VA health care, benefits, and services.

During the visit, Collins and local and regional VA leaders discussed ways to speed hiring efforts at the facility and improve relationships with nearby community care providers.

“Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first. That starts by having honest conversations like the ones we had in Wilmington today. I appreciate the opportunity to hear from local Veterans and staff, whose feedback will help us make VA work better for Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins

“It was an honor to welcome Secretary Collins to the Wilmington VA,” said Wilmington VAMC Interim Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks. “His visit underscores VA’s unwavering commitment to serve those who have served in our Nation’s military, their families, caregivers, and survivors. By touring our facility, engaging with our Veterans, and recognizing our exceptional staff, Secretary Collins demonstrated his support for health care innovation here in Wilmington, ensuring every Veteran will receive the world-class care and services they have earned, for years to come.”

Successful VA accomplishments and milestones reached during the second Trump Administration so far include: