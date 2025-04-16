VA starts search for new health and benefits leaders

PRESS RELEASE

April 16, 2025

Wilmington , DE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has established commissions to find candidates to lead the Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits Administrations.

VA Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., will chair both commissions.

The commissions will help VA find candidates for its Under Secretary for Health and Under Secretary for Benefits positions and are a prerequisite to the president’s nomination of a candidate, subject to Senate confirmation, for each role.

The search comes at a crucial time for the department, as it’s implementing a number of reforms to improve VA services for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. Successful accomplishments and milestones reached during the second Trump Administration so far include:

About the Under Secretary for Health Position

The USH is responsible for the country’s largest health care system and works to provide Veterans with the health care choices they have earned while maintaining and improving the department’s direct health care capabilities. The USH manages the operation of VA’s more than 1,300 health care facilities, including hospitals, community-based outpatient clinics, nursing homes, domiciliaries and Vet Centers. The USH also administers the training and education of VA’s health care professionals, develops and supports the department’s contingency health care plans in the event of a national emergency and leads research efforts focused on improving Veterans’ health.

To learn more about the Under Secretary for Health role, view the job description.

About the Under Secretary for Benefits Position

The USB directs the timely delivery of VA benefits and services for eligible Veterans, family members, caregivers and survivors. The USB is responsible for ensuring accurate disability claims decisions, managing educational benefits for veterans and dependents, managing the home loan guaranty program, overseeing vocational rehabilitation and counseling for disabled Veterans, bolstering the transition support available from military to civilian life and accelerating the economic empowerment and independence of servicemembers and Veterans.

To learn more about the Under Secretary for Benefits role, view the job description.