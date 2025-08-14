VA to host Cumberland County Veterans Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

August 14, 2025

Wilmington, DE - Wilmington VA Medical Center leadership will brief on updates for VA health care in southern NJ and the Wilmington VA medical center.

Available resources for Veterans at the town hall will include enrollment, claims clinic, women’s health, whole health, pharmacogenomics, behavioral health resources, homeless program, suicide prevention program and much more.

When: Thursday Aug 14, 2025 from 4:30pm – 6:30 pm. Town hall portion at 5:00pm.

Where Marine Corps League 2041 W. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360

Media: If you plan on attending contact valerie.harwood@va.gov or call 302-357-8715.