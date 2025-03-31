Veterans Affairs adds nine additional VA Medical Centers to EHR in 2026

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2025

Wilmington , DE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the complete list of additional medical facilities at which it will deploy the Federal Electronic Health Record system in 2026 under its accelerated deployment schedule.

The nine additional VA medical centers and their associated clinics that will go live with the EHR in 2026 are as follows:

Cincinnati VAMC-Fort Thomas (Fort Thomas, KY)

Chillicothe VAMC (Chillicothe, OH)

Cincinnati VAMC (Cincinnati, OH)

Dayton VAMC (Dayton, OH)

Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC (Cleveland, OH)

Fort Wayne VAMC (Fort Wayne, IN)

Marion VAMC (Marion, IN)

Richard L. Roudebush VAMC (Indianapolis, IN)

Alaska VA Healthcare System (Anchorage, AK)

The nine sites announced today were chosen following planning sessions among officials from VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, regional and local VA medical leaders, VA clinicians and EHR vendor Oracle Health.

“We are excited to bring Veterans in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Alaska a modern medical record system that will result in improvements to care, coordination and convenience. The Federal EHR is integrated across all VA and Department of Defense components, enabling seamless data exchange while enhancing care, safety and customer service for patients,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

The Federal EHR system VA will deploy at a total of 13 sites in 2026 is the same electronic health record that is already operated by the Department of Defense, and the system will improve customer service and convenience for both VA and DOD patients.

The department previously announced in December 2024 that four VA sites in Michigan — VA Battle Creek Medical Center, VA Detroit Healthcare System, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, and VA Saginaw Healthcare System — would go live with the EHR in 2026. Full implementation of the Federal EHR system at every VA facility is expected as early as 2031.

VA is pursuing a market-based approach to site selection for its deployments going forward. This will enable the department to scale up the number of concurrent deployments, while also enabling staff to work as efficiently as possible.

VA will adopt a standard baseline of products, workflows and integrations aligned with subject-matter-expert recommendations. The standardized national baseline will ensure successful Federal EHR implementation, accelerate deployments, simplify decision-making and support future optimizations.

