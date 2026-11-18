PRESS RELEASE

November 18, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to bring their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) to all appointments as part of ongoing efforts to enhance patient safety and support Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) modernization.

Bringing a VA-issued identification card to appointments helps staff quickly and accurately verify a Veteran's identity and access health information when needed. The practice supports safe medication administration and helps streamline clinical workflows throughout VA health care facilities.

The initiative is part of VA's broader Electronic Health Record modernization effort, which is designed to create a more integrated and efficient health care experience for Veterans by improving the way health information is accessed and shared across participating federal health care systems.

Veterans who do not bring their VA ID card will still receive care. Alternative identification procedures are available to ensure appointments and treatment can continue without interruption.

Need a VA ID Card?

Wilmington VA Veterans can apply for a VHIC at one of our ID card locations located at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, southern New Jersey VA clinics in Atlantic (On Fridays), Cape May or Cumberland Counties, and Delaware VA clinics in Kent and Sussex Counties.

For Veterans not enrolled in the Wilmington VA Health Care System, they can find a VA location near them through the VA Health ID Card website here https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/ and apply for a VHIC at a participating VA facility.

About Wilmington VA Health Care

The Wilmington VA Medical Center and its community-based outpatient clinics provide comprehensive health care services to Veterans throughout Delaware and portions of southern New Jersey and benefits to those who served our nation.

For questions, please reach out to the Wilmington VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at pao.wilmington@va.gov.