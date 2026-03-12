Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 Announces New Wilmington VA Medical Center Director

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks as the new executive director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware, effective March 8, 2026.

Ms. Nelson-Brooks has been detailed in this role since January 2026.

Prior to joining Wilmington VA, Ms. Nelson-Brooks served as the Interim Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu, where she was appointed Deputy Medical Center Director in December 2023. She has more than 20 years of experience in clinical and administrative health care leadership, beginning her VA career in 2010 as a clinical nurse consultant and Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in East Orange, New Jersey.

“We are very excited to appoint Ms. Nelson-Brooks to this role permanently,” said Jennifer Harkins, Interim VISN-4 Director. “I am grateful for her experience and leadership that she brings to Wilmington.”

“Our Veterans are the “why” behind everything we do. There is no greater professional honor than dedicating this next chapter to serving those who have served our nation,” said Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks, Wilmington VA Director. “As I step into this new role, I welcome opportunities to connect with our Veterans and their caregivers, hear their stories, and better understand how we can continue improving the care and services they deserve.”

Wilmington VA’s previous director, Mr. Vamsee Potluri, transferred to another VISN facility in September 2025.

More than 1,300 employees serve more than 47,000 Veterans every year at the medical center in Wilmington, Delaware, and its five outpatient clinics throughout southern New Jersey and Delaware.