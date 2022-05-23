VHA Transitions to COVID-19 Future State by Implementing Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 23, 2022

Wilmington , DE — Today, the Wilmington VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting today, the Wilmington VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) operating in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland counties in New Jersey, Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware are operating at the High protection level. The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Veterans in Delaware and southern New Jersey are clear about receiving their care at our facility and CBOC’s and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community prevalence” said Vince Kane, Director. Safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community while we strive to promote access to safe and exceptional healthcare.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:

Low:

Masks are required Self-screening is required Visitors are welcome Physical distancing is not required

Medium:

Masks are required

Self-screening is required

Allow visitation

Physical distancing is encouraged

High:

Masks are required

Screenings will be performed by staff at the entrance

Visitors discouraged unless for the benefit of patient

Physical distancing is required

Please visit https://www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/locations/ or call 1-800-461-8262 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.