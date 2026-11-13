Wilmington and Philadelphia VA Medical Centers to Honor Native American Veterans During Heritage Month Celebration

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center and Philadelphia VA Medical Center, in collaboration with the Society of American Indian Veterans and Allies, will host a Native American Veterans Heritage Month Celebration on Nov. 20, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All are welcome for an afternoon dedicated to honoring Native American heritage while connecting Veterans with resources such as VA health care eligibility and enrollment, VA claims questions, suicide prevention resources, Vet Center resources and much more.

Throughout the event, attendees will have opportunities to learn about Native American culture, traditions and history through educational and cultural presentations to include a traditional smudging ceremony, live music, dancing, panel discussion and a talking circle.

"Native American Veterans have served this nation with distinction for generations, often at one of the highest rates of military service among all populations," said Wilmington VA Medical Center Interim Director Jeffrey Beiler II. "This event provides an opportunity to recognize their sacrifices, celebrate their heritage and ensure they are aware of the benefits and services they have earned."

What: Native American Veterans Heritage Month Celebration

When: Nov. 20, 2026, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who: Wilmington VA Medical Center, Philadelphia VA Medical Center, Society of American Indian Veterans and Allies, Native American Veterans, families, and the community.

Features: Cultural presentations, Native American heritage activities, Veteran resource information, VA enrollment assistance, compensation claim support and a traditional smudging ceremony.

For questions contact the Wilmington VA Public Affairs Office at pao.wilmington@va.gov or .