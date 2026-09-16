Wilmington VA and Delaware’s Veterans Treatment Court Mark 15 Years of Supporting Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2026

Wilmington , DE - Even though only a small fraction of Americans serve in uniform, between 2011 and 2012 the Department of Justice reported that Veterans made up about 8 percent of the incarcerated population.

In that same period, Delaware took action and launched the Veterans Treatment Court (VTC), a statewide partnership involving the Wilmington VA Healthcare System and Delaware judges, probation officers, attorneys, mentors and clinicians who work together to support justice‑involved Veterans.

Fifteen years later, the program’s mission continues to recognize the unique challenges some Veterans face when returning to civilian life and to ensure those who enter the justice system have the support and tools needed to lead productive, law-abiding lives.

“This program has connected hundreds of Veterans with treatment and resources that help them turn their lives around,” said Cecilia Gonzalez, homeless and justice programs supervisor.

Since its start, Delaware’s VTC has quietly transformed lives, one Veteran at a time. According to Delaware Courts, 70 percent of Veterans complete the program, and 75 percent are not rearrested within two years.

“When I see a Veteran graduate VTC, I see children getting their parents back, spouses reuniting, and

Veterans gaining employment, enrolling in higher education, obtaining stable housing and living a life

they can be proud of,” said Gonzalez. “They make meaningful, positive changes through wraparound

services.”

Veterans in the program must attend regular court status conferences, take part in developing their

treatment plans, engage with community groups and work with trained Veteran mentors.

“The shared military camaraderie helps build trust and rapport,” said Gonzalez. “The mentors and

Wilmington VA Peer Specialists, such as Veteran Ken Bodine, motivate participants to stay on the right

path to complete the program successfully and have lasting positive outcomes.”

For many, that mentor relationship becomes a turning point. It is someone who understands their

background and walks alongside them as they work toward recovery.

“We had one Veteran who graduated from the program speak at our Delaware VTC Retreat celebrating

and reflecting on 15 successful years of helping Veterans,” said Gonzalez. “He also moved on to become

a mentor to other Veterans in the program.”

On Aug. 26, 2026, more than 100 judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, peer

mentors, social workers and advocates gathered at the Kent County Courthouse for the statewide

Delaware VTC retreat.

“Our team hoped to educate attendees on the benefits and effectiveness of VTC to increase confidence

in referring cases,” said Gonzalez. “We shared information on specific VA programs and discussed ways

to identify Veterans earlier in the justice process.”

Wilmington VA works closely with the court to identify eligible participants through clinical assessment

and connect them to services that support recovery, stability and reintegration. These include health

care, mental health treatment, substance use disorder therapies, trauma-informed care, housing

assistance, employment support and coordinated communication with community partners, with the

Veteran’s consent.

Programs highlighted at the retreat included SQUARES, Veteran Response Teams, Strength at Home

group, Veterans Legal Clinic and VA homeless services. Attendees also reviewed key hotlines, including

the Homeless Veteran hotline at and the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, press 1.

“We came together as one team under one roof to explore all core components and best practice

standards of effective veterans’ treatment courts,” said Gonzalez. “It was a day of deepening working

relationships and it reenergized attendees to ensure that no Veteran gets left behind.”

As Delaware looks to the next 15 years, organizers hope increased awareness helps the justice system

and community partners identify, early on, who could benefit from the program.