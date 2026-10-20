Wilmington VA and South Jersey Regional Stand Down to Host Veterans Resource Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Wilmington, DE - South Jersey Regional Stand Down in collaboration with the Wilmington VA Healthcare System will host a Mobile Stand Down at the Vineland, New Jersey Walmart parking lot, 1070 W. Landis Ave. 08360 on Oct. 28, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This event brings VA services and community partners together into the community to support Veterans. Available resources will include VA health care eligibility and enrollment, Veterans Benefits Administration claims clinic, flu and COVID vaccinations, and support services for suicide prevention and the VA Homeless Program.

Other community partners in attendance will include the American Legion, New Jersey State Parole, New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Elks National Veterans Service Commission and Catholic Charities.