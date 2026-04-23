Wilmington VA Medical Center Celebrates Earth Day

PRESS RELEASE

April 23, 2026

Wilmington , DE - On April 22, the Wilmington VA Medical Center celebrated Earth Day by hosting a variety of environmental activities for Veterans, staff, and visitors.

The day’s events were designed to promote sustainability, environmental awareness, and the importance of caring for our planet—right here on the Wilmington campus.

Throughout the day, volunteers and VA staff collaborated to clean up trash around the medical center grounds, contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment for all. Participants also planted trees in designated areas, furthering the VA’s commitment to creating a greener community for generations to come.

As part of the celebration, attendees received free seed packets and educational materials on sustainable gardening and conservation. Informational booths provided resources on environmental health, recycling, and energy conservation.

A scavenger hunt added a touch of fun to the festivities, engaging participants in discovering native plants, wildlife habitats, and eco-friendly features throughout the campus.

“These community activities demonstrate our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and Veteran health,” said Kim Butler, Wilmington VA Medical Center Associate Director of Operations. “By working together, we are not only caring for our Veterans but also for the environment we all share.”

For more information about Wilmington VA Medical Center’s sustainability initiatives and upcoming events, please visit www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/events/ or visit the Wilmington VA Facebook, X or instagram page.

About Wilmington VA Medical Center:

The Wilmington VA Medical Center provides healthcare services to Veterans in Delaware and southern New Jersey. Committed to Veterans’ health and well-being, the center promotes sustainability and community engagement.