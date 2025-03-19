Wilmington VA Medical Center celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing services to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2025

Wilmington , DE — WILMINGTON, Del. — A free event celebrating the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s 75th Anniversary will take place at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free family fun carnival activities and various Veteran-centered resource tables will be on-site. Lunch will be provided.

This event is open to the community but Veterans, employees and their families are encouraged to attend.

Free family Fun Activities:

• Car Show

• Tours of the hospital

• New Castle County Police Mounted Patrol Unit Clydesdale horses

• Paws for Pets

• Carnival games

• Military vehicles on display

• Live music

Resource tables available:

• Claims clinic

• Enrollment

• Whole health

• Suicide prevention

• Women’s health

• Behavioral health

• Homeless program

• Patient advocacy

• My HealtheVet assistance

• Vet Center

• And much more

What: Wilmington VA Medical Center 75th Anniversary Celebration

Where: 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Media RSVP: Public Affairs Office at pao.wilmington@va.gov, (302) 357-8715