Wilmington VA Medical Center celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing services to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

March 19, 2025

Wilmington , DE — WILMINGTON, Del. — A free event celebrating the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s 75th Anniversary will take place at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free family fun carnival activities and various Veteran-centered resource tables will be on-site. Lunch will be provided.

This event is open to the community but Veterans, employees and their families are encouraged to attend.

Free family Fun Activities:
•    Car Show
•    Tours of the hospital
•    New Castle County Police Mounted Patrol Unit Clydesdale horses
•    Paws for Pets
•    Carnival games
•    Military vehicles on display
•    Live music

Resource tables available:
•    Claims clinic
•    Enrollment
•    Whole health
•    Suicide prevention
•    Women’s health
•    Behavioral health 
•    Homeless program
•    Patient advocacy
•    My HealtheVet assistance
•    Vet Center
•    And much more

What: Wilmington VA Medical Center 75th Anniversary Celebration
Where: 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805 
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Media RSVP: Public Affairs Office at pao.wilmington@va.gov, (302) 357-8715

Media contacts

Alyssa N. Lisenbe, Public Affairs Specialist

Phone:

