Wilmington VA Medical Center celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing services to Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
March 19, 2025
Wilmington , DE — WILMINGTON, Del. — A free event celebrating the Wilmington VA Medical Center’s 75th Anniversary will take place at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Free family fun carnival activities and various Veteran-centered resource tables will be on-site. Lunch will be provided.
This event is open to the community but Veterans, employees and their families are encouraged to attend.
Free family Fun Activities:
• Car Show
• Tours of the hospital
• New Castle County Police Mounted Patrol Unit Clydesdale horses
• Paws for Pets
• Carnival games
• Military vehicles on display
• Live music
Resource tables available:
• Claims clinic
• Enrollment
• Whole health
• Suicide prevention
• Women’s health
• Behavioral health
• Homeless program
• Patient advocacy
• My HealtheVet assistance
• Vet Center
• And much more
What: Wilmington VA Medical Center 75th Anniversary Celebration
Where: 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Media RSVP: Public Affairs Office at pao.wilmington@va.gov, (302) 357-8715
Alyssa N. Lisenbe, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: