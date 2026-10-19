Wilmington VA Medical Center Participating in DEA National Takeback Event

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback event on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Residents can turn in unneeded medication for safe disposal at this convenient drive-up event. It is being held at the Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, Del. 19805 location in front of the primary care entrance from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To see other locations near you go to https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.