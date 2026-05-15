Wilmington VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Wilmington , DE - Wilmington VA received $1,597,882 funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Wilmington VA in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Wilmington VA campus, building 13, south parking lot (modification amendment).

Wilmington VA campus, building 20, Automatic Throw Over System Replacement.

Additional isolation rooms in the Wilmington VA campus Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.

Replacement of the Campus Fire Alarm System.

Sterile Processing Service Cart - washer installation.

Wilmington VA campus addition for Mental Health area and auditorium in-fill (modification amendment).

Vascular imaging table replacement.

“This funding allows Wilmington VA to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Wilmington Delaware but also at our community-based clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey,” said Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks, Wilmington VA Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: