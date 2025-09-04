Wilmington VA Medical Center receives high scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2025

Wilmington, DE - Wilmington VA Medical Center announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, Wilmington VA has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans:

Increased Access to Care: Provided record levels of outpatient, emergency, and inpatient services, while bringing specialty care closer to where Veterans live. To include expanded radiology, medical and surgical services, and the launch of a mobile prosthetics and orthotics clinic serving southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Improved Clinical Outcomes: Achieved an 18% reduction in congestive heart failure readmissions through enhanced case management, and decreased mortality rates in pulmonary disease, heart failure, and pneumonia.

Elevated Patient Experience: Strengthened trust and satisfaction among Veterans through improved communication, coordination of care, and responsiveness.

Commitment to High Reliability: Advanced our culture of safety by actively working toward becoming a High Reliability Organization, ensuring safety and accountability are central to everything we do.

Better Timely and Effective Care: Improved performance across the board in timely access to care and delivery of evidence-based treatments.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Wilmington VA provides,” said Wilmington VA executive director, Vamsee Potluri. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Wilmington VA works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are honored to serve.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

