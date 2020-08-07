PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2020

Wilmington VA Medical Center surpasses 8,000 telehealth/virtual visits in fiscal year 2020

VA Video Connect visits increase over 1,000% nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1,000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.

VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection. As in-person interactions decreased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VA Video Connect supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safely at home. Usage of video to home services has been increasing since mid-March with peak usage reaching over 29,000 appointments per day.

In Delaware and southern New Jersey, the Wilmington VA Medical Center has conducted 8,403 telehealth appointments between October 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The increase at Wilmington VA Medical Center represents a 922.26% increase from October 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, in which only 844 VA Video Connect Visits occurred.

Other telehealth milestones from the Wilmington VA Medical Center increase in virtual care can be seen in the current usage rate of the approximately 33,000 Veterans served by the medical center and its five clinics can be found below: