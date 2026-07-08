Wilmington VA Medical Center Veterans Shine at 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2026

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington VA Medical Center is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of three local Veterans who represented the medical center at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games, held this year in Tampa, Florida from June 27 – July 2.

Demonstrating the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and healthy living, Susanne Johnson, Teddi Lowery, and Monique Statham earned top placements in a variety of events.

Susanne Johnson (age group 70-74) showed her skill with a 3rd place finish in Bowling. She also competed in swimming, earning 5th place in the 75-yard Backstroke and 6th place in the 50-yard Backstroke.

Teddi Lowery (age group 65-69) tested her aim and endurance, finishing 5th in Female Archery. She also placed 6th in Swimming Backstroke, 4th in Swimming Freestyle 25 yards, and 4th in Swimming Freestyle 50 yards.

Monique Statham (age group 55-59) excelled in adaptive sports, earning 1st place in Bowling VI Female and 2nd place in Boccia VI.

The Wilmington VA Medical Center congratulates these inspiring Veterans for their dedication, determination, and embodiment of the Golden Age Games’ values. “Their achievements are a testament to the resilience and strength of our Veteran community,” said Wilmington VA Medical Center Director Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks. “We are honored to support our Veterans as they pursue wellness through competition.”

The next National Veterans Golden Games will be held in Cleveland, Ohio in June 2027. Registration for the 2027 games is now closed. To learn more, visit https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-g….