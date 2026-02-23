Inclement weather operations update
PRESS RELEASE
February 23, 2026
Wilmington, DE - UPDATE: Wilmington VA Medical Center VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will be closed today, Monday, Feb 23rd due to inclement weather.
All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.
Use My Healthevet or call
Call 302-994-2511 to confirm, schedule or convert your appointment to a telehealth appointment.
Media contacts
Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: