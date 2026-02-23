Inclement weather operations update

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2026

Wilmington, DE - UPDATE: Wilmington VA Medical Center VA Clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey (Sussex, Kent, Cape May, Cumberland & Atlantic County) will be closed today, Monday, Feb 23rd due to inclement weather.

All services at the Wilmington VA Medical Center itself will be normal operating hours.

Use My Healthevet or call to confirm, schedule or convert to a telehealth appointment. Please limit going outdoors and give yourself extra time if you have to travel.

Call 302-994-2511 to confirm, schedule or convert your appointment to a telehealth appointment.