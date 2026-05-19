Wilmington VA receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Wilmington, DE - Wilmington VA Medical Center announced today that it received a 4 out of 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

Wilmington VA has maintained its prestigious 4-star rating, reflecting its ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care and quality service.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Receiving a 4-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of every member of our team,” said Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks, Director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Our staff shows up each day driven by a shared commitment to honoring the service of our Nation’s Veterans by delivering exceptional care that is safe, timely and of the highest quality, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Valerie Harwood, Public Affairs Officer at valerie.harwood@va.gov or .

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: