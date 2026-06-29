Wilmington VA Veterans charge into Tampa, Florida for annual National Veterans Golden Age Games

PRESS RELEASE

June 26, 2026

Tampa, FL - Tampa, Fla. – This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for Veterans.

Tampa, Fla. – This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG) – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for Veterans.

Three local Veterans from Delaware and southern New Jersey will participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games event, June 27–July 2. Veterans include U.S. Air Force Veteran Susanna Johnson from Camden-Wyoming, DE, U.S. Air Force Veteran Teddi Michelle Lowery from Lewes, DE and U.S. Army Veteran Monique Sherrell Statham from Penns Grove, NJ.

The five-day event, with its focus on “Fitness for Life”, offers competitors the opportunity to showcase their talents through events such as basketball, golf, and several other sports activities. Over 1,000 Veterans from across the country are expected to participate and will be supported by around 1,300 volunteers and sponsors.

“The Golden Age Games inspire our nation’s Veterans to stay active, stay motivated, and stay connected.” Said Brittany Hook, Director of the National Veterans Golden Age Games. “Each event celebrates our Veterans’ commitment to wellness and shows how the pursuit of physical activity can lead to stronger health, greater independence, and a higher quality of life.”

The first Golden Age Games was held in 1985. For nearly four decades, the event has encouraged older Veterans to pursue physical activity through competitive sports for positive outcomes and better health and wellness. World-class instructors and recreation therapists help Veterans experience the full potential of rehabilitation and sports medicine as a tool for improved health and well-being.

To view content from the event, follow @Sports4Vets on X, Instagram, and Facebook and search #goldenagegames. B-roll video and photos will be available during the event at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

*Photos will be updated each day of the event, beginning June 28 and can be searched by bib number at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/NationalVeteransGoldenAgeGames.

For more information or to request an interview contact damian.mcgee@va.gov or call .