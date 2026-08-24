COMPACT Act
The Veterans (Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) COMPACT Act was passed into law on December 5th, 2020, and implemented by the VA on January 17th, 2023. The COMPACT Act strives to prevent Veteran suicide by increasing access to Emergent Suicide Care. The Act guarantees eligible Veterans determined to be in suicidal crisis, can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care. Veteran Eligibility & Medical Criteria Apply.
Connect with a care coordinator
Darin Bishop LCSW
COMPACT Act Program Coordinator
VA Wilmington health care
Phone:
Email: Darin.Bishop@va.gov
Treatment provided or covered
- Up to 30 days of inpatient or crisis residential care related to the acute suicide crisis.
- Up to 90 days of outpatient care related to the acute suicide crisis, which includes both medical and mental health care. This period can be extended if deemed clinically necessary.
- Prescription medications that are related to the acute suicide crisis.
- Emergency transportation (i.e. ambulance and air ambulance) to receive emergency suicide care.
- VA will determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits if individuals receiving emergency suicide care are not enrolled or registered with VA.
Eligibility
Regardless of VA enrollment status, COMPACT-eligible individuals are:
- Former members of the armed forces who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged or released under a condition other than dishonorable.
Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.