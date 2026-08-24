The Veterans (Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) COMPACT Act was passed into law on December 5th, 2020, and implemented by the VA on January 17th, 2023. The COMPACT Act strives to prevent Veteran suicide by increasing access to Emergent Suicide Care. The Act guarantees eligible Veterans determined to be in suicidal crisis, can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care. Veteran Eligibility & Medical Criteria Apply.