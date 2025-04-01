Traveling Veteran Program

Urgent Care while traveling:

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility

• https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-urgent-care-at-va-or-in-network-community-providers/.

Emergency Care while traveling:

• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.

• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:

https://www.va.gov/resources/getting-emergency-care-at-non-va-facilities/.

or

VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline:

Additional VA Emergency Medical Care information.