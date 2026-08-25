Chaplain Phillips’ journey of service began on February 5, 1997, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Following his tour of active duty, he continued serving in the Naval Reserve until 2013, when he answered a new call to support those who have served, entering the field of Veteran Chaplaincy.

After completing a palliative care fellowship at the Audie Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, Chaplain Phillips served as a staff chaplain on both the palliative care team and the freestanding Polytrauma Unit. His career later carried him to Fargo, North Dakota, where he focused on expanding access to outpatient chaplaincy services. By leveraging telehealth and serving as the chaplain for Home Based Primary Care, he extended critical spiritual support to Veterans in rural and underserved communities, broadening the facility’s spiritual care footprint beyond the main campus.

Chaplain Phillips holds a Master of Divinity from the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts in Missions from Northwest University. He also completed a one‑year Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Harris County Health District in Houston, Texas, and a specialized Inter‑Professional Palliative Care Chaplain Fellowship with the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. Chaplain Phillips is a Board-Certified Chaplain through National Association of Veteran Affairs Chaplains (NAVAC).

Today, Chaplain Phillips considers it a sacred privilege to stand alongside Veterans and their families here at the Wilmington VAMC. He looks forward to offering compassionate spiritual care and supporting both Veterans and staff through life’s most challenging moments.

“For me, chaplaincy is about meeting people exactly where they are—with dignity, respect, and a steady presence. Walking with Veterans and their families is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve here at Wilmington.” —Chaplain Benjamin Phillips