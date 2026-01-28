Ms. Holm came from VISN 2 Clinical Contact Center as Chief Nurse and served as the Nurse Manager. In 2019 she started her VA career at Northport VA Medical Center as an RN Care Manager and then served as the Nurse Manager for primary care where she directed and planned the COVID-19 vaccine program orchestrating the vaccinations of staff and patients.

Prior to joining the VA team Ms. Holm served as an RN at Stony Brook University Hospital in Emergency Department Ambulatory Surgery Case Management.

She is certified as a case manager and earned her Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) in 2023 and earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice in Healthcare Systems Leadership in 2024.