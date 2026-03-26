Michael R. Amos

Since then, he has held multiple other leadership positions to include Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Interim Associate Director of Operations for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, PA, Chief Community Based Clinics at the Hampton VA in Virginia, and as Chief of Health Administration Service in Wilmington, DE.

Mike served 22-years active duty with the US Army, deploying to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, United Nations Mission in Haiti, and Operations Iraqi Freedom as well as numerous other stateside and overseas assignments. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University and Juris master’s degree from Liberty University.