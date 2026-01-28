Paul Schenck

He holds advanced degrees in Religious Studies, Divinity, Bioethics, Interfaith Studies, Psychology and Education (MRS, MDiv, MA, MJS, MSPsych, EdD). His published doctoral research is on empathy in pastoral situations. His 43 year ministry career has included service in parish, diocesan, college, graduate school, and seminary leadership, as well as private and clinic practice in pastoral care. Fr. Schenck is a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg with faculties in the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. He has been a college and seminary professor, Board-Certified Pastoral Counselor, and Vocational Formation Director and is currently a senior staff chaplain in the US Department of Veterans Affairs Health Administration(Lebanon, PA).