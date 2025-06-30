Dr. Hong serves as part of the executive leadership team working with administrators, clinicians, and specialists throughout the facility ensuring Veterans we serve can access effective, timely and quality care. Dr. Hong joined the Wilmington VAMC team in 2023 as Chief of Emergency Medicine, bringing with him a wealth of experience in health care administration, public health, and government services

Dr. Hong is Board-Certified in Emergency Medicine and in Emergency Medical Services, completing his Emergency Medicine Residency at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ, and graduating from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Economics in Health Care Management and Policy from Wharton School. He has been a part of Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) team since 2005, initially as the Office of Preparedness Medical Director, State Medical Director of DPH in 2018, Interim Director of Public Health and State Health Officer in 2022, after which he became the Executive Director of Student Health Services at the University of Delaware. In addition, he has performed in a variety of key leadership roles at Cooper University Health Care since 2007 and is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University and was the first EMS Fellowship Director at Cooper, assisting in establishing the EMS and Air Medical programs.