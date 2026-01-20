Ms. Thandiwe Nelson-Brooks has been the Deputy Medical Center Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu since December 2023.

She also recently served as the Interim Director there. She has more than 20 years of experience in clinical and administrative health care leadership, beginning her VA career in 2010 as a clinical nurse consultant and Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in East Orange, New Jersey.

Ms. Nelson-Brooks received a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She is board-certified in health care management and is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.