She previously held leadership roles as Acting Associate Director of Patient Care Services at Hampton VA Healthcare Systems and Associate Director of Patient Care Services at West Texas VA.

Additionally, she served as Acting Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Chief of Acute Care and Resource Unit at Durham VA Healthcare Systems.

Dr. McClendon has been with the VA for more than 10 years, beginning her journey at VA Baltimore in progressive leadership roles, including Nursing Officer of the Day and Manager of SICU, PACU, SDSU, and the Vascular Access Team. She is a 2021 graduate of the Leadership Development Institute.

With over 36 years in the medical field and more than two decades as a critical care nurse, Dr. McClendon also brings valuable experience from her previous positions as Nurse Manager of the Wound Care Center at the University of Maryland and Nurse Manager at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Throughout her VA career, Dr. McClendon has led numerous impactful initiatives. She is a two-time recipient of the Nightingale Award and received the Nurse Practice Council Award in 2018 for spearheading the implementation of CRRT, which saved VAMHCS over $1.8 million. She also established the vascular access team at Baltimore VA. Recently, she co-authored research presented at the Critical Care Congress 2022, with related work published in Critical Care Medicine (2023, Jan: 51(1):479) and submitted to Shark Tank and Strong & Promising Practices 2023.

Her leadership has extended to serving as Co-Chair of both the Critical Care Committee and the Nursing Rewards and Recognition Program, as well as active membership in the Nurse Practice Council, Documentation Council, and NPBS board.

Dr. McClendon holds a PhD in Education with a specialization in nursing education, and a master’s degree in health administration and nursing. Her philosophy of nursing is rooted in compassionate care and a commitment to serving those in need across the continuum, inspiring others through her dedication and leadership.