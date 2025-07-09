Dr. Schoen oversees, multiple specialty staff such as Patient Safety Managers, Risk Management Nurse, Accreditation Specialist, Performance Improvement Nurses, Systems Redesign and Utilization Management Nurses. She started her career at the Coatesville VA as an intern and leading to Patient Safety Manager. She has previously held roles as Executive Assistant to the Associate Director and Executive Assistant to the Director in Coatesville. Prior to coming to the Wilmington VAMC, she completed a detail at the Erie, PA VAMC as the leader of the Office of Performance and Quality. In the last six years, Wilmington VAMC has one of the leading patient safety teams in the VISN as evidenced by the performance measure “Patient Safety Indicator” ranked number one in the nation.