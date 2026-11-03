Army Veteran Logs Nearly 1M Steps After Life-Changing Amputation

Less than three years after losing his leg, U.S. Army Veteran Jimmie Spencer logged nearly 1 million steps on a prosthetic leg with a microprocessor-controlled knee, surpassing the number of steps he once took with both legs.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Less than three years after losing his leg, U.S. Army Veteran Jimmie Spencer logged nearly 1 million steps on a prosthetic leg with a microprocessor-controlled knee, surpassing the number of steps he once took with both legs.

"I come from walking with two legs to surpassing my own steps with a prosthetic," Spencer said.

Spencer's journey began in late 2023 when complications from a severe bone infection resulted in an above-the-knee amputation. At the time, he was working as a truck driver and lost his commercial driver's license, or CDL, after the amputation.

"The doctor came in and told me, 'I could save your leg or save your life. Which one do you want to do?'" Spencer said.

Through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Community Care program, Spencer received care from a provider outside VA when those services were not available nearby. It was there that he received his first prosthesis, a leg with a mechanical hinge-joint knee designed to help him relearn how to walk.

"I had to walk with a cane," Spencer said. "I had to walk with a walker. I was in a wheelchair. I've done it all."

As his mobility improved through rehabilitation, gait training and follow-up care, Spencer transitioned to a prosthetic leg with a microprocessor-controlled knee. Unlike a mechanical knee, a microprocessor-controlled knee uses sensors and computer technology to adjust to a user's movement, helping provide greater stability and a more natural gait.

Over the next year, Spencer logged nearly 1 million steps.

"I don't let stuff keep me down. It is mind over matter," Spencer said.

In 2025, the Wilmington VA Medical Center adopted the Mobile Prosthetic and Orthotic Care (MoPOC) program, an Enterprise-Wide Initiative through VA’s Office of Rural Health (ORH). Through MoPOC, Wilmington’s Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Services extends care to Veterans at VA clinics across rural Delaware and southern New Jersey.

MoPOC makes care more accessible for Veterans like Spencer, who began working with Certified Prosthetist-Orthotist Cassandra “Cassie” Thatcher at the Georgetown VA Clinic. Through regular appointments, Thatcher provides prosthetic fittings, adjustments, repairs and ongoing support.

“MoPOC gives me the tools to provide veterans who live in rural areas a much higher level of prosthetic care closer to home,” said Cassie. “Veterans like Jimmie, who can't afford to let prosthetic issues slow them down, can get the care they need and get back to living their lives.”

Spencer was fitted seamlessly with his newest microprocessor-controlled prosthetic limb this past summer right in the VA clinic near his home.

"Cassie has done everything humanly possible to keep me walking," Spencer said.

Spencer credits the Wilmington VA team, including prosthetics, podiatry, rehabilitation and primary care staff, for helping him maintain the active lifestyle he enjoys today.

"The VA in Delaware, to me, has been great," Spencer said. "I send a message, and within a few days, I have an appointment. I've got top-notch doctors from the amputee clinic to my primary care."

Although Spencer can’t drive trucks anymore, Spencer stays busy working on his family's horse farm and preparing to volunteer as a mentor for other Veterans facing life-changing injuries and health challenges.

His advice:

"Find something that makes you happy, and then go for it. Take it a step at a time."

MoPOC is funded through the VHA ORH. For information about MoPOC nationally, contact MoPOC@va.gov. For information about MoPOC in the Wilmington, DE area, call 302-994-2511, ext. 35343.