Atlantic County-Based VA Outpatient Clinic to relocate, Expand Services in 2023

The new Northfield-based clinic is slated to be a new construction with 30,000 square feet compared to current size which is roughly 10,000 square feet.

“The announcement of this new clinic is evidence to the commitment Veterans Affairs has made to the Veterans of southern New Jersey,” said Vince Kane, Wilmington VA Medical Center Director. “As the Veteran population of southern New Jersey grows, we must grow with them. This new state-of-the-art clinic will increase access to care and expand health care services closer to where our Veterans live.”

The new clinic, which is expected to open summer of 2023 will be located at 2101 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Construction is expected to commence fall 2021. Services will continue at the current location until the new clinic is available.

The new clinic, according to details of the lease agreement, will include primary care, women’s health, phlebotomy, specialty care, optometry, physical medicine & rehabilitation, telehealth, radiology, home-based primary care and care in the community.

“This new, larger clinic will allow for expanded health care services and the ability to care for a greater number of Veterans across South Jersey,” said U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. “As a nation, we must show our utmost gratitude to the men and women who risk their lives for our freedom beyond just parades and holidays. We must ensure they have the care and services they need to live a healthy, successful and full life when they return home.”

“Caring for those who have risked their lives to protect our country is a moral imperative and one of our nation’s most sacred responsibilities,” said U.S. Senator Corey Booker. “This new VA clinic will offer increased services and critical resources to former servicemembers in the South Jersey region. I am deeply grateful for the continued work performed by the Wilmington VA on behalf of America’s heroes and look forward to the completion of this vital project.”

“Veterans have risked their lives and dedicated themselves to preserve and protect our America,” said Congressman Jeff Van Drew. “Our brave men and women deserve the highest level of care and to be afforded the right of easy access to health care. For far too long, our South Jersey Veterans were forgotten about. They are every bit as noble, every bit as brave, and every bit as deserving as any Veteran anywhere in our Nation. This completion of the new Veteran’s clinic in Atlantic County, South Jersey will allow Veterans to have access to three state-of-the-art clinics between Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties. This is a wonderful announcement for South Jersey and a huge win for our Veterans who will now be able to receive the care they deserve.”

More Information

Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to more than 33,000 Veterans through its main medical center and five CBOCs in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care.