Do Not Delay Essential Care

We at the Wilmington VA Medical Center want to thank you for your flexibility and cooperation as we work together practicing social distancing to flatten the curve and limit the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your safety and access to essential healthcare remains a priority. National reports related to healthcare utilization have reported that because of COVID-19 many have delayed getting essential healthcare.

Across the country, individual patients with medical histories of heart disease, breathing problems, diabetes hypertension have not scheduled testing or appointments. Emergency department visits have also decreased, and we are not treating the typical healthcare conditions that warrant emergency department care.

Because of this pandemic, you may have decided to delay necessary care. If this is the case, we strongly encourage you to please contact us. We cannot stress the importance enough to Veterans of not postponing essential care and to actively work with their healthcare teams for required treatment.

If you were scheduled for an elective procedure and it was cancelled because of COVID-19, we will work with you to re-evaluate and schedule to procedure based on clinical need.

As we evaluate essential care and return to a new normal of healthcare delivery, your safety will continue to be paramount in your healthcare experience at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and all of our Community Based Outpatient Clinics. We will continue with social distancing and expanded use of personal protective equipment in our facilities to keep our Veterans and staff safe.

During this pandemic, we have relied more on virtual care than ever before. Feedback has been very positive, and we encourage you to continue to utilize virtual care as necessary to continue to receive healthcare.

Contact information Veterans should call 1-800-461-8262, select Option 2, to make face-to-face or virtual appointments. We also encourage you to contact us using secure messaging through MyHealtheVet. If you would like to enroll in MyHealtheVet to have easier access to your healthcare team, you can register here.

Thank you again for allowing us to provide you with your healthcare needs,

Vince Kane

Director

Wilmington VA Medical Center