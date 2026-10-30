WWII Marine Corps Veteran Robert Quinn Named Wilmington VA Wall of Honor Recipient for 2026

The Wilmington VA Medical Center posthumously honored U.S. Marine Corps World War II Veteran Cpl. Robert Leroy James Quinn as the 2026 Wilmington VA Wall of Honor.

Wilmington, DE – The Wilmington VA Medical Center posthumously honors U.S. Marine Corps World War II Veteran Cpl. Robert Leroy James Quinn as the 2026 Wilmington VA Wall of Honor.

The Wall of Honor is a designated space that highlights Veterans from the Wilmington VA Medical Center catchment area who received, or were eligible to receive, VA health care.

Quinn was recognized as the recipient during the Wilmington VA Medical Center's Wall of Honor ceremony on Oct. 29, 2026. Family members attended, including his daughter, Karen Quinn, who submitted his nomination.

“We cannot even imagine what Veterans have seen,” said Ms. Quinn. “It hit me when he started sharing some of his stories with me from his service.”

Quinn was born March 25, 1924, in Reading, Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the Marine Corps on Dec. 4, 1942. He served in the Second Marine Division during World War II and received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during combat on Saipan in the Mariana Islands on June 15, 1944.

The Battle of Saipan resulted in heavy casualties, with more than 1,100 Marines killed and 2,300 wounded in the opening days of the invasion. Nearly 90 percent of the Marines in Quinn's division were killed or wounded.

He also fought in the Battle of Tarawa from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25, 1943, described by some as one of the most challenging engagements of the Pacific campaign.

“As a community, we need to better understand what Veterans go through,” said Ms. Quinn.

“There was no diagnosis for PTSD when my father served, so he never received the care he needed until he came to the Wilmington VA Medical Center.”

Quinn was honorably discharged on Sept. 12, 1945, but his commitment to serving others continued long after his military service through a civilian career dedicated to helping others.

Quinn was the oldest living member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Atterbury Post 3420. He died March 10, 2025, just 15 days before his 101st birthday.

“The Wall of Honor ensures that the courage and compassion of Veterans like Mr. Quinn are never forgotten,” said the Wilmington VA interim director, Jeffrey Beiler II. “Mr. Quinn chose Wilmington VA for his healthcare; we were honored to have served him and preserve his story on the Wilmington VA Wall of Honor.”

Quinn's photo is displayed in the Wall of Honor hallway on the ground floor near Physical Therapy. It hangs beside that of 2025 Wall of Honor recipient Ray Firmani, Quinn's confidant and relative through marriage.

“I think we take for granted what our Veterans do for our freedom and that’s why I think we need to realize every Veteran is special,” said Ms. Quinn. “I hope other Veterans share their experiences with their children and families."

The Wall of Honor displays at the Wilmington VA Medical Center and its Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Kent County, and Sussex County) feature distinguished Veterans who were born in, or resided within, the service area. These Veterans are honored for exemplary military service, noteworthy community impact, or other significant lifetime achievements.

To nominate a Veteran or learn more about Wilmington VA Wall of Honor recipients, visit the Wilmington VA Wall of Honor webpage: https://www.va.gov/wilmington-health-care/programs/wall-of-honor/.